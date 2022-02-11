TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 165,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,813. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.