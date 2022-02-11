Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $14.67 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 393,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after buying an additional 3,140,794 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after buying an additional 537,475 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $15,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $38.46. 8,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,600. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

