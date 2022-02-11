Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 249,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.43% of CS Disco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at $11,985,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,024 shares of company stock worth $68,341,598 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of LAW stock remained flat at $$38.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,441. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

