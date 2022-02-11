TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) PT Lowered to $40.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.49.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

