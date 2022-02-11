Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,959 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tuya by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tuya by 2,397.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $226,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUYA opened at $6.51 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

