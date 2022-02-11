Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $306.00 at Macquarie

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $281.00 to $306.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $393.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.