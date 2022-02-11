Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.93. 614,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Twitter has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

