Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of TSN opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

