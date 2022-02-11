Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.78.
Shares of TSN opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.
In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
