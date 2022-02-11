U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USX. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

