Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,774 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.