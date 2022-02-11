Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $292,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.