Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $42.55. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 579,094 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.