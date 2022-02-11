Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $42.55. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 579,094 shares.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.
In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
