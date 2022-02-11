UBS Group Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $303.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $245.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK opened at $273.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average is $221.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

