UBS Group Increases Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $93.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

