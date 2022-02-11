UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE UDR opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 275.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

