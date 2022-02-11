UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.
NYSE UDR opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 275.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.46.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
