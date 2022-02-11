Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,350 ($31.78) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.10).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 2,918 ($39.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,850 ($25.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,420 ($46.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,091.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,131.91.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

