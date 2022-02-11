Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $171.51.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

