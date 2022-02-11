Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Acquires $15,300.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director W. Shaw Robert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ultralife stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $310,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.