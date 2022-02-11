Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,100,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

