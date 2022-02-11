Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Adrian Hennah Buys 4,000 Shares

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.89) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,542.93).

Unilever stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,776.50 ($51.07). The company had a trading volume of 9,766,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,888.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,946.50. The firm has a market cap of £96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70.

Get Unilever alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,183.33 ($56.57).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.