Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.79.
Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
