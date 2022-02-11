Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

