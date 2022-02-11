UREEQA Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $54,019.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.73 or 0.06904155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.60 or 0.99988686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006196 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

