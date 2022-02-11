US Bancorp DE Has $36,000 Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 18.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 123.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $88.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

