US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 144.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

