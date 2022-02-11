US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 126.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.34 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

