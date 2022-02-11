US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ozon stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

