US Bancorp DE Sells 443 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

