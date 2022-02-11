Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $72,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $278.96 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

