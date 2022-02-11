Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $60.57

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.57, but opened at $58.20. Value Line shares last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $551.87 million and a PE ratio of 20.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

