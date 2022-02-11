Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.77.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $40.79 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.