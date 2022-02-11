Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Portaro purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

