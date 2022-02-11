Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.