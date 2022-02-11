Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

VRNOF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,193. Verano has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

