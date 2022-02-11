Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, December 31st. dropped their target price on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Verano has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

