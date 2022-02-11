Verge Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $190.24 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00296799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,496,473,388 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.