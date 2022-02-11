Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 1.3%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.61). 46,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 139,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.62).
The firm has a market cap of £62.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 26.51 and a quick ratio of 26.21.
Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)
