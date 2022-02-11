Veritable L.P. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.