Veritable L.P. Has $999,000 Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,462 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.29, for a total value of $781,167.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $58,099,138. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $294.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

