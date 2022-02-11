Veritable L.P. Sells 152 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $867,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.