Veritable L.P. Sells 67 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,233,000 after purchasing an additional 84,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -791.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.56.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

