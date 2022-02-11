Veritable L.P. Sells 679 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.15.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

