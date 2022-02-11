Veritable L.P. Sells 93 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SRE stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.