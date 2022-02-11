Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,168. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Verus International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verus International (VRUS)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.