Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,168. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Get Verus International alerts:

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.