Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $86.18 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.