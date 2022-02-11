Vestor Capital LLC Has $65,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

