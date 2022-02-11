Vestor Capital LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $79.74 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.