VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

CIZ stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.58% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

