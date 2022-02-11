VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 4,157.1% in January

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 4,157.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $78.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.