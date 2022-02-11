ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.19). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 143,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ViewRay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ViewRay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

