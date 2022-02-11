Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €115.00 ($132.18) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($136.78) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.31 ($126.80).

Shares of DG traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €102.76 ($118.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($102.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.44.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

